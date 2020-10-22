President Ilham Aliyev: We want to see Japanese companies in the area of renewable energy which is now one of the priorities

“Japanese companies are very active here in the area of energy. With the loans from Japanese banks we built two big power stations, in Baku. Their capacity is close to 800 megawatts. So these power stations provide important part of our consumption and our export. We, by the way, export electric energy also, and we want to see Japanese companies in the area of renewable energy, which is now one of the priorities,” said President Ilham Aliyev in his interview with Japan’s Nikkei newspaper.

“We already signed preliminary agreements with some investors. So, we hope that the area which is very promising and has a potential because of a lot of sun and a lot of wind, especially in Absheron peninsula. And in many other areas today Japanese companies provide equipment, machinery, technology also in agriculture. So, we are very satisfied with the level of economic cooperation between Japan and Azerbaijan,” the head of state added.

