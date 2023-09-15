President: In the fight against transnational crime, it is important for prosecutors` offices to work in conditions of mutual cooperation

“Economic development and the existence of the rule of law are the prerequisites for the well-being of people in every state. Criminality poses a serious threat to the mentioned factors and requires international fight. In this field, especially in the fight against transnational crime, it is important for prosecutors` offices to work in conditions of mutual cooperation,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he sent a letter to the participants of the 4th meeting of Prosecutors General of the ECO member states held in Baku, News.az reports.

“At a time when global and regional threats and Islamophobia trends are growing, prosecutors of ECO member states are faced with new tasks. Illegal drug trafficking, human trafficking, corruption, cybercrime, money laundering and other crimes pose a huge threat to the future of humanity, serving as a source of funding for international terrorism,” the head of state said in his message.

“I am sure that the discussion of important issues will further strengthen cooperation in the direction of creating fertile conditions for the protection of human rights and economic development by giving participants the opportunity to benefit from international experience.

I do believe that today's meeting of Prosecutors General of member states during our country’s presidency in ECO will make an important contribution to the reliable protection of human rights and freedoms in our region, the unification of our efforts in the fight against all forms of criminality, and to the more effective implementation of mutual cooperation,” President Ilham Aliyev added.

News.Az