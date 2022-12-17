President of Azerbaijan: Agreement on strategic partnership in field of green energy will be our common contribution to Europe's energy security

“The implementation of the agreement on strategic partnership in the field of green energy development and transmission will be our common contribution to Europe's energy security,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a plenary meeting on the signing ceremony of the “Agreement on a strategic partnership in the field of green energy development and transmission between the Governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary” in Bucharest, News.az reports.

“This agreement is an important step in creation of a green energy corridor,” the head of state emphasized.

