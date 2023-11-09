President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev concluded his visit to Uzbekistan
- 09 Nov 2023 14:14
- 11 Aug 2024 20:41
- 190434
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/president-of-azerbaijan-ilham-aliyev-concluded-his-visit-to-uzbekistan Copied
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has completed his visit to Uzbekistan, News.az reports.
A guard of honor was lined up for President Ilham Aliyev at Tashkent International Airport.
The President of Azerbaijan was seen off by Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov and other officials.