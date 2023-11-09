Yandex metrika counter

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev concluded his visit to Uzbekistan

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has completed his visit to Uzbekistan, News.az reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for President Ilham Aliyev at Tashkent International Airport.

The President of Azerbaijan was seen off by Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov and other officials.


