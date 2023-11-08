Yandex metrika counter

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev embarked on visit to Uzbekistan

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Uzbekistan to attend the 16th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization, News.az reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the head of state at Tashkent International Airport.

The President of Azerbaijan was welcomed by Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov and other officials.


