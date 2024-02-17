President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of Ukraine in Munich

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in Munich, at the latter’s request, News.Az reports.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated the Azerbaijani Leader on his victory in the election and wished him success in his activities.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude for the congratulations and noted his satisfaction at receiving a congratulatory letter from Volodymyr Zelensky.

The meeting also involved discussions on bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed high appreciation for the humanitarian assistance provided by Azerbaijan to Ukraine.

During the conversation, there was an exchange of views on cooperation in economic, trade, humanitarian, energy, and other fields between the two countries.

