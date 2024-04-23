President of Azerbaijan: Now, we have a common understanding of how the peace agreement should look like

“We are close and maybe closer than ever before (signing of a peace agreement – ed.). Because we've never been close during the times of occupation. We could not agree on basic principles at that time,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the international forum themed “COP29 and Green Vision for Azerbaijan” organized by ADA University, News.Az reports.

“Those famous Madrid principles, we could not even agree on that. We did not even have a draft of a peace agreement at that time. But now we have it. Now, we have a common understanding of how the peace agreement should look like. We only need to address the details, but of course, both sides need time,” the head of state emphasized.

