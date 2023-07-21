President of Azerbaijan: Our personal friendship with President Erdogan is a really important factor of regional development and regional stability

“Our personal friendship with President Erdogan, I think, is known now not only to the regional community but also to the world. And this is a really important factor of regional development and regional stability,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Shusha Global Media Forum on “New Media in the Era of the 4th Industrial Revolution”, News.az reports.

“But also I'd like to say that relations between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Türkiye are based on long-lasting friendship and brotherly ties,” the head of state underlined.

News.Az