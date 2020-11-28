President of International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation attends international online forum in Korea

+ ↺ − 16 px

An international online forum and a scientific conference on the topic “Value of humanity for sustainable future” have been held in the city of Yeongju, Korea.

Held as part of the UNESCO World Heritage Festival, the events were organized by UNESCO, including the National Commission of the Republic of Korea for UNESCO, the World Foundation for Confucian Culture (WFCC), and the International Organization of Folk Art (IOV).

The events were devoted to the definition of global values, taking into account cultural, regional boundaries, inter-civilizational exchanges, and various types of interaction, providing for dialogue between East and West on the topics of linguistics, literature, philosophy, and religion.

President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva attended the events.

In her speech, Gunay Afandiyeva noted the important role of the Turkic-speaking peoples in world history and culture, which are united by common historical roots, rich heritage, language, art, literature, traditions, national and spiritual values. The President of the Foundation emphasized that Turkic culture has made a great contribution to world culture and gifted the world with genius personalities of the Turkic-speaking peoples - thinkers, writers, poets, scientists.

Gunay Afandiyeva said that the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation was created by the initiative of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev with the support of the heads of state of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkey, also noting that Uzbekistan and Hungary have joined the organization since last year. Providing information on the works of the Foundation, Afandiyeva spoke about the activities carried out to study, preserve, and promote the cultural heritage of the Turkic world in the international arena.

Mentioning that one of the Foundation's important priorities is the protection of the material and spiritual heritage of the Turkic world, Gunay Afandiyeva spoke about the cultural heritage of Nagorno-Karabakh, which is an integral part not only of Azerbaijan but the entire Turkic world as a whole. Reporting on the destruction by the occupiers of the historical, religious monuments, examples of architecture and art of Azerbaijan located in Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding areas, Gunay Afandiyeva stated that the organization she heads is seriously concerned about the current state of the destroyed cultural heritage. In her speech, Afandiyeva demonstrated books published under the auspices of the Foundation, which clearly show the damage caused to cultural monuments, as well as convey the historical truth about Karabakh.

Emphasizing the existence of constructive cooperation between the Foundation and Korea, Gunay Afandiyeva stressed the importance of further expanding these relations. At the same time, the President of the Foundation underlined the importance of establishing mutual relations between different cultures.

The events were attended by ministers of culture from various countries, including Korea, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, the Kingdom of Bhutan, heads, and representatives of reputable international organizations, specialists, and scientists.

The events also continued with interesting presentations, musical and stage performances.

The forum and conference were widely covered by local and international media.

News.Az