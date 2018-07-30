Yandex metrika counter

President of Italy : Nagorno Karabakh conflict has political solution only

Italy will support the peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict, Italian President Sergio Mattarella said in Yerevan, APA reports quoting news.am.

According to him, Italy, being the OSCE presiding country, will contribute to the settlement of the conflict based on the provisions of the Helsinki Final Act.

News.Az 

