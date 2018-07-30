President of Italy : Nagorno Karabakh conflict has political solution only
- 30 Jul 2018 18:09
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 132677
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/president-of-italy-nagorno-karabakh-conflict-has-political-solution-only Copied
Italy will support the peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict, Italian President Sergio Mattarella said in Yerevan, APA reports quoting news.am.
According to him, Italy, being the OSCE presiding country, will contribute to the settlement of the conflict based on the provisions of the Helsinki Final Act.
News.Az