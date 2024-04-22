President of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ersin Tatar, President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, announced his intention to visit Azerbaijan in the near future during his address at a ceremony commemorating the 47th anniversary of the establishment of the Northern Cyprus Taekwondo, Karate, Judo, and Aikido Federation, News.Az reports.

Expressing interest in developing cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of sports, President Ersin Tatar emphasized the importance of his forthcoming trip to Azerbaijan.

