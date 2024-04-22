President of Russia: BAM shapes global logistics for the entire 21st century

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today, the Baikal-Amur Mainline largely shapes global logistics for the entire 21st century, President Vladimir Putin stated at a joint meeting in Moscow with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as well as railway veterans and workers on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Baikal-Amur Mainline.

Emphasizing that Russia gained significant opportunities for the development of Siberia, the Far East, and freight transportation toward the Pacific Ocean thanks to BAM, President Putin noted that the "pivot to the East" became largely possible due to BAM.

News.Az