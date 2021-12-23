President of Tajikistan sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday.

The letter reads:

"Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

Please accept my most sincere and heartfelt congratulations on the wonderful date in your life – the 60th birthday.

On this bright day, I want to note that your life path, active and selfless work for the benefit of your people are vivid examples of conscientious service to the country. The friendly people of Azerbaijan can rightfully be proud of the successes achieved under your leadership in the implementation of socio-economic transformations, decent standards of living for the population, as well as the enhanced authority of your country in the international arena.

In Tajikistan, your name is associated with the elevation of our bilateral cooperation to a qualitatively new stage of development, which is characterized by a high level of trust.

Taking this pleasant opportunity, I would like to emphasize our determination, together with you, to make all the necessary efforts to fully strengthen and expand the relations of friendship and multifaceted cooperation between our countries.

From the bottom of my heart, I want to wish you, dear friend, long life, good health, family happiness and new achievements in your future activities for the prosperity of fraternal Azerbaijan."

News.Az

News.Az