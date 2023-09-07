President of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus expresses gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar has expressed gratitude to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.

"I am glad that at a meeting of the Organization of Turkic States held in Baku, President Ilham Aliyev said that the flag of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus will be flown at events in Azerbaijan. I would like to thank President Ilham Aliyev for his statements and hope that our brotherhood and cooperation will last forever. I wish that our relations with Azerbaijan continue to develop," E. Tatar said.

Speaking at today’s meeting with the participants of the 2nd meeting of the Ministers on Disaster and Emergency Management of member and observer states of the Organization of Turkic States and the international exercise "Baku-2023", President Ilham Aliyev said that the flag of Northern Cyprus should and will be flown at events in Azerbaijan.

"Today, for the first time, a representative of Northern Cyprus is also present here with us. I would like to specifically welcome our Northern Cypriot Turkic brothers. The minister is present here as an observer, but at the same time, with his national flag. Azerbaijan has always been by the side of our brothers united in the whole Turkic world, and it is very gratifying that Northern Cyprus it was chosen as an observer to at the last summit of the Organization of Turkic States. On this occasion, I heartily congratulate all our Turkic brothers. This once again shows our unity and once again shows our resolve. It shows that we are and will always be with each other on the path of truth," President Ilham Aliyev said.

