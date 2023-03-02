Yandex metrika counter

President of Turkmenistan arrives in Azerbaijan

  • Politics
  • Share
President of Turkmenistan arrives in Azerbaijan

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov has arrived in Azerbaijan on a visit, News.az reports.

A guard of honor has lined up in honor of the distinguished guest at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the state flags of both countries fluttered.

President of Turkmenistan was greeted by First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      