President of Turkmenistan arrives in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov has arrived in Azerbaijan on a visit, News.az reports.

A guard of honor has lined up in honor of the distinguished guest at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the state flags of both countries fluttered.

President of Turkmenistan was greeted by First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.

News.Az