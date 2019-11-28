President of Ukraine plans to visit Baku in mid-December

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Volodymyr Zelensky will pay an official visit to Baku on December 16-17, Report informs citing Ukrainian media.

It is noted that the program of the visit has not been approved yet. One of the sources stated that Zelensky's visit was also planned for Armenia and Georgia, but because of protests in Tbilisi, they decided to carry out the visit only to Azerbaijan.

News.Az

