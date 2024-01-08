Yandex metrika counter

President of United Arab Emirates visits tomb of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev

President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has visited the Alley of Honors to pay tribute to National Leader, architect and founder of the modern and independent Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev, News.az reports.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan laid a wreath at the Great Leader’s tomb.


