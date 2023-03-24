President of Uzbekistan congratulates Azerbaijani diaspora on Novruz bayram

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani diaspora members participated in the Novruz festivities held in the New Uzbekistan park in Tashkent, News.Az reports.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited the Azerbaijani exhibition organized by the Azerbaijan National Center of Culture where he met with Azerbaijani Diaspora members.

The President noted that he would visit Azerbaijan in September and attend the inauguration of the school to be constructed by Uzbekistan in the town of Fizuli.

The administration of the Center thanked the Uzbek leader on behalf of all Azerbaijanis living in Uzbekistan.

News.Az