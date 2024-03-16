President: Our energy projects will continue to ensure energy security of many countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

We are well aware of the dynamics of the global energy markets. It's evident that the demand for Azerbaijani gas will continue to rise each year in the European continent,” President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze.

Highlighting Azerbaijan`s resources, financial capabilities, reliable friends like Georgia, and extensive transit opportunities, the head of state noted: "In such a scenario, our energy projects will play a pivotal role in ensuring the energy security of numerous countries. Georgia and Azerbaijan stand as reliable partners in this endeavor."

News.Az