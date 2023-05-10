President: Today, 90 percent of the people working on implementing Contract of the Century are Azerbaijani citizens

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Contract of the Century, signed on September 20, 1994, was another turning point. Today, 75 percent of the profit oil constitutes Azerbaijan’s share and strengthens our economy, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Azerbaijani nation on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, News.Az reports.

“The state of Azerbaijan did not invest a single manat in the Contract of the Century. However, 75 percent of the profit oil comes to Azerbaijan. Today, thousands of national personnel have been trained within the framework of the oil and gas operations carried out in cooperation with foreign companies. Today, 90 percent of the people working on implementing the Contract of the Century are Azerbaijani citizens, which we set as a condition when signing the contract,” the President of Azerbaijan underlined.

News.Az