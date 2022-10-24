President: Today, Azerbaijan-Georgia strategic partnership relations have almost risen to the level of alliance

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Today, our strategic partnership relations have almost risen to the level of alliance. We actively cooperate in many fields,” said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev as he made a press statement in Georgia, News.az reports.

“We always support each other within the framework of international organizations and in a bilateral format. Many projects are of special importance not only for our countries, but also for the region and Europe as a whole,” the head of state noted.

News.Az