President: Today, Azerbaijan-Georgia strategic partnership relations have almost risen to the level of alliance
“Today, our strategic partnership relations have almost risen to the level of alliance. We actively cooperate in many fields,” said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev as he made a press statement in Georgia, News.az reports.
“We always support each other within the framework of international organizations and in a bilateral format. Many projects are of special importance not only for our countries, but also for the region and Europe as a whole,” the head of state noted.