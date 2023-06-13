President Vo Van Thuong: Vietnam always follows with interest Azerbaijan’s achievements

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Vietnam always follows with interest and is proud of the achievements of your people towards improving the standard of living in Azerbaijan, developing the country and strengthening its international position,” said President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Vo Van Thuong in his letter of congratulation to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Azerbaijan’s national holiday – the Independence Day, News.az reports.

“I am very pleased with the positive development of traditional friendship and multilateral cooperation, which helps to enhance the positions of Vietnam and Azerbaijan in the region and the international arena.

I am confident that based on this Vietnam and Azerbaijan will expand cooperation in various fields in the future for the progress and prosperity of our countries and peoples, peace and development worldwide.

I wish the Republic of Azerbaijan progress, and your people happiness and tranquility,” the President of Vietnam added.

News.Az