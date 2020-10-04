Yandex metrika counter

Presidential Assistant: Armenians depict civil protection forces of Azerbaijan as phantom ‘Turkish forces’

In a ridiculous manner Armenian propaganda machine tries to see and blame Turkey every chance they get, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter page. 

Hajiyev tweeted that after attacking Ganja city of Azerbaijan with missiles, Armenia even depict civil protection forces of Azerbaijan as phantom “Turkish forces”.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

