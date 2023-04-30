Presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye answer questions of CNN Turk

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan, who participated in the TEKNOFEST Festival, answered the questions of Fulya Ozturk, correspondent of CNN Turk TV, News.Az reports.

President Ilham Aliyev said in the interview: I am very happy to be here with my brother, as I should be. We have celebrated this beautiful and magnificent holiday together and conveyed our congratulations. I mentioned that I was visiting Türkiye for the third time this year. It is now my brother's turn. Inshallah, we will be waiting for him in Azerbaijan after the elections.

Fulya Ozturk: Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva is also here. Hello, how are you?

Mehriban Aliyeva: Hello, thank you. We are very proud.

Mrs. Emine Erdogan: We are celebrating this happy day together and are very thankful for that. We express our infinite gratitude to them for being with us on this happy day and for their help in the aftermath of the earthquake.

Mehriban Aliyeva: Thank you. We are very proud.

Fulya Ozturk: TEKNOFEST was held in Azerbaijan last year. Will it be organized there again?

President Ilham Aliyev: We are looking forward to that. Of course, it will be held. I said that the Bayraktar Center would be established in Azerbaijan and TEKNOFEST would come to Azerbaijan again. A very nice event was held last year. We will look forward to that. And we will also look forward to seeing you there.

Fulya Ozturk: Inshallah, we will come. A ghazi of the Second Karabakh War is also here at TEKNOFEST. May I know your name?

Ghazi: I am winner of the Second Karabakh War, ghazi Taleh Jamalov, who has lost both legs in heavy battles. Long live the Motherland!

President Ilham Aliyev: Look how many medals he has. “Khojavand”, “Jabrayil”, “Fuzuli”, “For excellence”, “Khari bulbul”.

Ghazi Taleh Jamalov: I was involved in the battles for a month.

President Ilham Aliyev: He is a hero. Those who liberated our lands are heroes like him.

Ghazi Taleh Jamalov: Thanks to you, thanks to our brother Selcuk Bayraktar, and thanks to their attack unmanned aerial vehicles.

Selcuk Bayraktar, showing the Kizilelma and Akinci unmanned aerial vehicles doing a demonstration flight, said: Kizilelma and Akinci are flying together. This flight technique is the first in the world.

President Ilham Aliyev: Akinci and Kizilelma.

Fulya Ozturk: They are making a demonstration flight.

x x x

President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan answered Fulya Ozturk’s questions again while leaving the TEKNOFEST venue.

Fulya Ozturk: President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev are currently inside the “Togg” automobile. What does it feel like to drive “Togg”?

President Ilham Aliyev: Great, absolutely wonderful!

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan: Do you know this girl?

President Ilham Aliyev: Of course, we do. This is our girl. She is a journalist who went to the most dangerous places during the Second Karabakh War. She grieved together with us, she rejoiced together with us, and she celebrated the Victory together with us. This girl is our girl.

Mrs. Emine Erdogan: Mashallah, she is a hero.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan: She is a true patriot.

Fulya Ozturk: We are brothers.

President Ilham Aliyev: Indeed.

Fulya Ozturk: Mr. President, how are you feeling? How is your state of health?

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan: Thank God, I am very well.

President Ilham Aliyev: Mashallah, more robust than anyone else, young and healthy.

Fulya Ozturk: Mr. President, we have found you well, Mashallah.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan: Thank you.

Fulya Ozturk: Thank you very much. May the road ahead of you be always clear.

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you.

News.Az

