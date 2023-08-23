Yandex metrika counter

Presidents of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan view master plan of Fuzuli

  • Politics
  • Share
Presidents of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan view master plan of Fuzuli

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and his wife Ziroatkhon Mirziyoyeva have got familiarized with the master plan of the city of Fuzuli, News.Az reports. 

Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district) Emin Huseynov informed President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and his wife Ziroatkhon Mirziyoyeva of the progress made on the master plan.

News about - Presidents of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan view master plan of Fuzuli


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      