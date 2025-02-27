Presidents of Azerbaijan, Guinea-Bissau hold one-on-one meeting in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev held a one-on-one meeting with President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embaló in Baku on Thursday.

Prior to the meeting, an official welcome ceremony was held for Umaro Sissoco Embaló, who arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

A guard of honor was arranged for the president of Guinea-Bissau in the square decorated with the national flags of both countries.

Photo: AZERTAC

President Ilham Aliyev welcomed President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embaló.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the president of Guinea-Bissau.

The national anthems of Guinea-Bissau and Azerbaijan were played.

Photo: AZERTAC

The guard of honor marched in front of President Ilham Aliyev and President Umaro Sissoco Embaló to the accompaniment of a military march.

The heads of state posed for official photographs.

Photo: AZERTAC

