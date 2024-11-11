Presidents of Mongolia, Ghana arrive in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh arrived in Azerbaijan on Sunday to attend the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, News.Az reports.

At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the President was welcomed by Teymur Musayev, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Health, along with other officials.Ghana's President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo also arrived in Azerbaijan on November 10 to participate in the COP29 climate summit.At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the President of Ghana was welcomed by Farid Ahmadov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Justice, along with other officials.

News.Az