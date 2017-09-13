Prime Minister of Japan sends letter to President of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe has sent a letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The letter dates to the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

According to Oxu.Az, the letter says: "I heartily congratulate you on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Azerbaijan.

"After the restoration of Azerbaijan's independence, very close ties were established between our countries. Having achieved significant economic successes during the years of independence, Azerbaijan is a steadily developing country in the South Caucasus region and an important partner of Japan.

"I take this opportunity to express my confidence that the Azerbaijani-Japanese relations will develop in different directions after that.

"Your Excellency, I wish a robust health and success in affairs to you and prosperity to the people of Azerbaijan."

News.Az

