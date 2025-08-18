Prime Minister of Republika Srpska steps down

+ ↺ − 16 px

Republika Srpska Prime Minister Radovan Višković has resigned from his position.

Višković said that a new entity government will be elected and that this was done in agreement with the President of the RS, Milorad Dodik, and the Speaker of the RS National Assembly, Nenad Stevandić, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

He stated that this RS government “had bad luck at the beginning, where two ministers, for moral reasons, resigned”.

“Two ministers resigned, we had one minister who was elected to the Council of Ministers of BiH. For this reason, in agreement with the President of the RS, we decided to elect a new Government of the RS. I will remain in the SNSD, I will continue to work in the SNSD. I was the Prime Minister for exactly six years and eight months. I am proud of that. I had the support of the President, the SNSD, the parliamentary coalition, Željka Cvijanović and all the people. I thought I would say something about some of the indicators that this government has under my chairmanship. You will see impressive results according to all economic indicators,” said Višković.

He added that this is the day he had expected when he was appointed Prime Minister of the RS.

“This is also my contribution to broadening the consensus in the Republika Srpska,” said Višković.

The President of the Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik, stated that it is necessary to overcome the current problems by assembling a government of national unity.

“The goal is to reach a new coalition government. We know that the opposition rejects something like this and that is their problem. We want to make the RS Government broad and this is a good opportunity,” said Dodik, thanking Višković for everything he has done as prime minister and announcing that he will in the future serve as director of “Autootoputevi Republika Srpska”

News.Az