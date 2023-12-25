Yandex metrika counter

Procedure for dismissal of migration officials changes in Azerbaijan - decree

Procedure for dismissal of migration officials changes in Azerbaijan - decree

The order to dismiss service of migration bodies in Azerbaijan, has been changed, News.az reports.

In this regard, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on amendments to the "Regulation on Service in Migration Bodies".

According to the amendment, in case of inability to successfully pass the probation period, in the presence of a conclusion of the medical commission on the inability of an employee to perform duties due to a long-term (more than six months) illness, the service of this employee of the migration authorities will be dismissed.


