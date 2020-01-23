Procter & Gamble Europe to invest in Azerbaijan – to establish centre in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Procter & Gamble Europe is to create a regional centre in Baku.

ABC.AZ reports that discussions were conducted during the Davos meeting of President Ilham Aliyev with Loic Tassel, the president of Procter & Gamble Europe.

During the conversation, it was noted that Procter & Gamble Europe intends to expand its activities to Central Asia and the Far East and the city of Baku was chosen as a regional center. It was emphasized that reforms implemented by President Ilham Aliyev and the business environment created in Azerbaijan will provide an opportunity for Procter & Gamble Europe to expand towards the east through the company’s office in the country.

