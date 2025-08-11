Prominent Chinese diplomat Liu Jianchao detained for questioning

+ ↺ − 16 px

Senior Chinese diplomat Liu Jianchao, 61, widely regarded as a frontrunner to become China’s next foreign minister, was taken away by authorities for questioning in early August, according to five people familiar with the matter.

Liu was reportedly detained shortly after returning from a work trip to Singapore, South Africa, and Algeria that ended on July 30. His home was searched in early August, sources said. No official reason for his detention has been given, and Chinese authorities have not commented, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

This marks the highest-level disappearance of a Chinese diplomat since former foreign minister Qin Gang’s unexplained removal in 2023. Liu currently heads the Communist Party’s International Department, which oversees relations with foreign political parties, and his profile remains on its website.

Liu, an Oxford-educated former ambassador to Indonesia and the Philippines, was known for his fluent English, high-profile foreign travel, and ability to engage without scripted talking points. Analysts say his detention could deepen a leadership vacuum in China’s foreign policy apparatus, removing a key candidate to succeed veteran diplomat Wang Yi.

Foreign diplomats have praised Liu’s personable style and strategic skill in shaping China’s narrative abroad. His career also included a rare stint in the country’s anti-corruption agency, where he pursued fugitive officials overseas.

The reasons for Liu’s questioning remain unknown.

