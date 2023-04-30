Promoting digitalization in Azerbaijan (ANALYTICS)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s ICT sector has been expanding rapidly – at an average rate of 25-30% per year.

The country has implemented several initiatives aimed at promoting the use of digital technology in various sectors, including public services, education, healthcare such as Electronic Government (E-gov) platform, ASAN Service etc.

E-gov is a digital platform developed by Azerbaijan to provide online services to citizens, businesses, and government agencies. The platform was launched in 2013, and since then, it has become an essential tool for accessing government services and information in Azerbaijan. E-gov offers a wide range of services, including online payments, tax filings, company registrations, property registrations, and many other government services. Azerbaijan has been actively promoting the use of E-gov and has set a goal of achieving a 95% e-government services penetration rate by 2025.

One of the main achievements of Azerbaijan in the ICT sector is ASAN Service. The agency was established in 2012 and provides public services to citizens and businesses in a convenient, efficient, and transparent manner.

ASAN Service centers operate through a network of centers across the country. The centers are designed to be user-friendly and efficient, with modern technology and streamlined processes.

ASAN Service has been recognized as a model for public service delivery in Azerbaijan and has received international acclaim for its innovative approach to service provision. In 2015, it was awarded the UN Public Service Award for Excellence in Public Service Delivery, and it has since been replicated in several other countries.

Azerbaijan also actively develops its satellite services to build its regional commercial telecommunications capacity. The country launched its first telecommunications satellite – Azerspace on February 7, 2013.

Azerspace provides a wide range of telecommunications and broadcasting services to customers in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia. It is equipped with 36 transponders (24 in the Ku band and 12 in the C-band) and has a coverage area that spans from Eastern Europe to Central Asia. In addition to Azerspace, Azercosmos also operates a second satellite, Azerspace-2, which was launched in September 2018.

Development of the ICT sector has been fueled mostly by the telecom industry, especially its mobile segment. Mobile operators offer fourth-generation (4G) mobile services.

Azerbaijan also actively working on implementing 5G technology in the country. In November 2020, the country's Ministry of Transport, Communications, and High Technologies announced that Azerbaijan had successfully conducted a test of 5G technology for the first time.

Overall, the ICT sector is seen as a key driver of economic growth in Azerbaijan, with significant potential for further development and expansion in the coming years.

Analytic group of News.Az

The article focuses on the development of information and communication technologies

The article was published with the support of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA)





News.Az