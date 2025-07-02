Prosecutor General’s Office details deaths of Azerbaijani citizens in Russian detention

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan on Wednesday held a briefing regarding the torture and deliberate killing with particular cruelty of Azerbaijani citizens and ethnic Azerbaijanis in Russia.

"Huseyn Safarov, born in 1966, who was in a helpless state with restricted freedom, died on June 27 at around 3:00 p.m. in an administrative building of the internal affairs agencies in Yekaterinburg due to multiple injuries sustained. His brother, Ziyaddin Safarov, born in 1970, died in the morning hours of the same day while being transported in a service vehicle belonging to the operational agencies, also due to injuries sustained," Nemat Avazov, Head of the Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office, said during the briefing, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Avazov noted that on June 30, the bodies of the deceased were brought to Baku, and a forensic medical examination was ordered to determine the cause of death.

According to the expert opinions, Ziyaddin Safarov’s death was caused by post-traumatic shock resulting from multiple injuries, while Huseyn Safarov’s death was caused by post-traumatic and post-hemorrhagic shock resulting from multiple injuries.

News.Az