Ecology in Azerbaijan is an important issue due to the country's diverse ecosystems, which include forests, mountains, semi-arid regions, and the Caspian Sea.

Azerbaijan has taken several steps to protect its ecology and environment. Azerbaijan has developed a National Environmental Action Plan to address its environmental challenges. The plan aims to protect the country's natural resources, reduce pollution, and promote sustainable development. Azerbaijan has implemented several laws and regulations to protect the environment. These include the Law on Environmental Protection, the Law on Waste Management, and the Law on Biodiversity and etc.

Azerbaijan invests in renewable energy, including wind and solar power, to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels and decrease greenhouse gas emissions.

Azerbaijan strictly controls rules for the exploitation of natural resources. However, due to the occupation of 20 percent of the territories of Azerbaijan by Armenia for more than 30 years, the ecological terror committed by Armenians in the Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions and the illegal exploitation of many mineral deposits could not been prevented.

After the liberation of territories from the occupation in 2020, the ecological situation in many of the mineral deposits that were illegally exploited and looted for many years was brought under control. But illegal exploitation in the "Gizilbulag" gold and "Demirli" copper-molybdenum deposits in the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which are now under the temporary control of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, continues.

Illegal exploitation of mineral deposits has a negative impact on the public population, environment, biodiversity, underground and surface water resources, as well as the ecological environment in other areas of Azerbaijan, by intensifying the ecological situation.

Now the peaceful protest of Azerbaijani ecologists and young volunteers on the Lachin-Khankendi road passing through Shusha over the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits, especially the Gizilbulag gold and Damirli copper-molybdenum deposits located in the Azerbaijani territories, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, has been going on for 3 months.

The protestors chant various slogans in English and Russian calling for an end to ecocide against Azerbaijan, as well as demanding monitoring of Azerbaijan’s mineral deposits in the areas where the Russian peacekeeping contingent has been temporarily deployed.

Azerbaijan has established several protected areas, including national parks, wildlife reserves, and nature reserves. These areas help to conserve biodiversity and provide opportunities for ecotourism.

Azerbaijan also implements reforestation and afforestation programs to increase forest cover and reduce soil erosion.

Overall, protecting the ecology in Azerbaijan is crucial for maintaining a healthy environment and ensuring sustainable development for future generations.

