Protest action held in front of the Armenian Embassy in Washington - PHOTOS

Participants of the picket held placards with the inscriptions "Karabakh is internationally recognized part of Azerbaijan", "Im from Karabakh. I want my home back" and with photos of the atrocities of the Armenian authorities against civilians of Azerbaijan, Oxu.Az reports citing Trend.

The protesters also shouted slogans calling for the Armenian authorities to stop killing Azerbaijani civilians and children.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported that on July 4, about 20:40 the Armenian Armed Forces fired Alkhanli village of Fizuli region from 82 and 120-mm mortars and heavy grenade launchers.

As a result of this provocation of the Armenian side, residents of Alkhanli village Guliyeva Sahiba Idris gizi (born in 1967) and Guliyeva Zahra Elnur gizi (born in 2015) were killed. Guliyeva Sarvinaz Iltifat gizi (born in 1965), who received shrapnel wounds, was taken to a military hospital and operated on.

