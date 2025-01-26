Protest action takes place outside the Georgian parliament
Protesters with Georgian flags rally against the government's decision to suspend negotiations on joining the European Union in Tbilisi [Zurab Tsertsvadze/AP Photo]
Another anti-government protest is taking place in Tbilisi near the Georgian parliament building.This is reported News.Az with reference to local media.
Traffic on Rustaveli Avenue in central Tbilisi, where the parliament building is located, is blocked. Protesters have gathered for the 60th time in a row, including the New Year holidays. The protesters at the parliament were joined by demonstrators who marched from the Tbilisi State University building, located about 2.5 km away. The rally is taking place simultaneously in Batumi, with participants also demanding repeat parliamentary elections and the release of protesters detained over the past two months.