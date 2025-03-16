Protest in Belgrade turns into riots

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the Serbian capital Belgrade on Sunday night, a large-scale protest turned into riots, resulting in one young man being injured.

The Serbian television and radio channel RTS reported, News.Az informs.

"He was beaten, he is seriously injured, the clinical picture does not inspire optimism," Vladimir Arsenijevic, the head physician of the emergency room of the Belgrade Emergency Center, where the victim is being treated, told the TV channel.

According to the Serbian Interior Ministry, up to 31,000 people took part in the night protests in Belgrade. Riots occurred, and material damage was caused to the city's economy. Two people were detained.

The day before, it was reported that more than 100,000 people gathered in Belgrade to take part in a protest organized by students. It was aimed, in particular, at expressing dissatisfaction with the actions of the authorities and drawing attention to the problem of corruption.

The protest was initially prompted by the tragedy at the railway station in Novi Sad, where 15 people died when part of the roof collapsed in early November last year.

News.Az