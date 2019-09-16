Protocol of commission meeting on Azerbaijan-Turkey economic co-op inked in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The protocol of the eighth meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey has been signed in Baku, Trend reports Sept. 16.

The protocol was signed by Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Novruz Mammadov and Vice President of Turkey Fuat Oktay.

The protocol expressed confidence that the eighth meeting of the Commission will have a positive impact on the development of Turkish-Azerbaijani relations in various fields.

Another result of discussions on cooperation in various fields between Azerbaijan and Turkey was the adoption of an action plan, as an addition to the meeting protocol.

The eighth meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey is being held in Baku.

The meeting is chaired by the co-chairs of the commission, from Azerbaijan - Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov and from Turkey – Vice President of Turkey Fuat Oktay.

The joint intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey was created in accordance with the Agreement on Trade and Economic Cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and Turkey signed Nov. 2, 1992 in Ankara.

So far, seven meetings of the commission have been held.

