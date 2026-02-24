PSG's Hakimi to stand trial for rape

Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco footballer Achraf Hakimi is set to face trial for rape, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
The Nanterre prosecutor's office had opened an investigation in 2023, opens new tab after an allegation of rape was made against the defender, who plays for Paris St Germain and the Moroccan national squad.
By Nijat Babayev