PSG make partial payment to Mbappé

+ ↺ − 16 px

Paris Saint-Germain have paid four of the six million euros still owed to Kylian Mbappé following his free departure in the summer of 2024.

The latest payment came after bailiffs visited the club. In late December 2025, the Paris labor tribunal ordered PSG to pay a total of €60.9 million to their former forward, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The sum included €55 million in unpaid salaries and bonuses, along with approximately €5.9 million in holiday pay and interest. The ruling was subject to provisional enforcement.

PSG initially settled the €55 million in unpaid salaries and bonuses. After the bailiffs’ intervention, the club transferred an additional €4 million, leaving €2 million still outstanding.

The club is reportedly seeking to have Mbappé waive another requirement imposed by the court — the obligation to publish the full judgment on the homepage of their official website for one month. Negotiations are ongoing, and PSG could face another visit from bailiffs if the matter remains unresolved.

The court set Mbappé’s reference gross salary at €11.8 million. The ruling awarded €36.6 million gross as payment of the third instalment of his signing bonus, plus €3.6 million in related holiday pay.

It also granted €17.2 million gross for salaries covering April, May and June 2024, along with €1.7 million in holiday pay for that period. An additional €1.5 million was awarded for ethics bonuses for those months, plus €150,000 in associated holiday pay. The decision also included €5,000 in legal costs.

PSG had until February 19 to file an appeal.

News.Az