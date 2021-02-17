PSG thrash Barcelona 4-1 to gain huge advantage

+ ↺ − 16 px

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) hammered Barcelona 4-1 in a UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match Tuesday, with the away victory giving a big advantage to the French side, according to Anadolu Agency.

The match was held behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The second leg will be held on March 10 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris.

English club Liverpool earned a 2-0 victory against German opponents RB Leipzig in the first leg held in the Hungarian capital Budapest.

The first leg was held in Hungary instead of Germany amid travel restrictions caused by a new coronavirus variant.

The 2-0 win for Liverpool means the Reds will feel more comfortable in the second leg on March 10.

News.Az