Putin accepts some US proposals, Russia ready for ongoing Ukraine talks

The Kremlin announced on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted some proposals from the United States aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, while rejecting others, and signaled that Russia is willing to continue negotiations until a resolution is reached.

The remarks came after talks in Moscow between Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, and his son-in-law Jared Kushner, which extended into the early hours of Wednesday. A Kremlin aide noted that “compromises have not yet been found,” reflecting the preliminary nature of the discussions, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that it would be inaccurate to describe the proposals as rejected outright. “Putin accepted some of the proposals and rejected others in what was a normal negotiation process,” Peskov said, underscoring that the meeting marked a first face-to-face exchange of opinions on the U.S. plan.

The announcement comes amid continued global attention on efforts to broker a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine. Both sides face significant international pressure to find a diplomatic solution to the conflict, which has already caused extensive human and economic costs.

The Kremlin stated that Russia is ready to meet U.S. negotiators as many times as necessary to reach an agreement, signaling a willingness to keep channels of communication open despite remaining differences.

