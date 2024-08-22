Putin accuses Ukraine of attempting to strike Kursk NPP

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday accused Ukraine of attempting to strike the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant in an overnight attack.

“Tonight, the enemy attempted to carry out strikes at the nuclear power plant. The International Atomic Energy Agency has been notified, they promise to come over themselves and send specialists to assess the situation. I hope that they will follow through eventually,” Putin told a meeting in the capital Moscow on the situation in the border regions of Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk, News.Az reports citing Russian media.Expressing that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had been informed of the situation, Putin said the IAEA promised to send specialists to assess the situation at the plant.During the same meeting, Kursk Governor Alexey Smirnov said the situation at the plant was stable.Earlier, the Defense Ministry claimed that it intercepted a Ukrainian drone over the Kursk region during an overnight attack.Ukrainian authorities have yet to comment on either claim.

News.Az