Putin and Trump still moving toward a meeting, but serious preparations needed – Russian expert says

Despite a constructive phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. president Donald Trump on June 4, no agreement was reached on a formal meeting.

According to Russian political scientist Pavel Klachkov, this is not due to irreconcilable differences but rather the complexity of preparing such a high-level summit.

Klachkov, Director of the branch of the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, told News.Az that “organizing a meeting between the leaders of two global powers like Russia and the United States is a lengthy process.” He emphasized that it involves extensive coordination and the creation of appropriate diplomatic mechanisms. “It simply cannot be done quickly,” he said.

The political scientist noted that the delay is largely due to the “negative inertia” in U.S.-Russia relations, which he attributed to the administration of President Joe Biden. “It’s not about a lack of mutual understanding between Putin and Trump,” Klachkov explained. “The problem lies in the destructive legacy of Biden and his deep state apparatus, which cannot be dismantled overnight.”

He added that both Putin and Trump are confidently moving toward a meeting, but such a summit must be thoroughly prepared in order to be truly effective. “This isn’t something that can be done hastily,” Klachkov stressed.

Commenting on what conditions are necessary to prepare a productive summit, Klachkov said that extensive preliminary consultations are required across several key regions and topics. “Russia and the U.S. need to engage on areas where both countries have overlapping interests,” he said. He pointed to the Arctic, the issue of China, and what he described as the “unhealthy and negative foreign policy of the European Union,” particularly in Eastern Europe, which continues to carry a high potential for conflict.

He also mentioned economic areas of potential cooperation, including rare-earth metals. “Russia has significant potential in this market, and it is in the interests of both countries to find common ground,” he noted.

According to Klachkov, only after such detailed groundwork is laid can the two leaders meet and “solidify agreements with a handshake.” He concluded that while much of this preparation may remain out of the public eye, it is essential to ensuring that any future meeting between Putin and Trump is not just symbolic but genuinely productive.

