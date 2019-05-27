Putin: Azerbaijan plays important role in addressing topical issues on international agenda

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has been confidently moving forward along the path of socio-economic development, and plays an important role in addressing topical issues on international agenda, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his letter of congratulations to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the Republic Day.

“Russia highly appreciates the relations of strategic partnership with Azerbaijan. I`m sure that through our joint efforts we will continue to successfully develop fruitful bilateral relations in all areas and constructive interaction in ensuring regional stability and security. Undoubtedly, it meets the best interests of our friendly nations,” Putin said in his letter.

The Russian president wished all citizens of Azerbaijan prosperity and well-being.

News.Az

News.Az