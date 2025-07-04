Putin congratulates Trump on U.S. Independence Day for first time in five years

Putin congratulates Trump on U.S. Independence Day for first time in five years

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended his congratulations to U.S. President Donald Trump on the occasion of U.S. Independence Day, marking the first such gesture in five years.

Ushakov said Putin also congratulated Trump ahead of U.S. Independence Day on July 4, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

“We noted that Russia played a role in the founding of the American state, including during the War of Independence... and then during the Civil War,” he said in an audio message released by the Kremlin.

The last time the Russian leader congratulated a U.S. president on Independence Day was in July 2020, when Trump was serving his previous term in the White House.

News.Az