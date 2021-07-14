Putin discusses climate change with Biden's envoy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with visiting U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry here on Wednesday, Xinhua reports.

Kerry, who is paying a working visit to Russia from Monday to Thursday, informed Putin of his meetings with Russian officials on various aspects of the international climate agenda, the Kremlin said in a press release.

Putin noted that Russia attaches great significance to the attainment of the objectives of the Paris Agreement and advocates a depoliticized and professional dialogue in this sphere.

The two sides discussed the preparations for the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, which is scheduled to take place in Glasgow on Oct. 31-Nov. 12.

They also exchanged views on the prospects for bilateral cooperation on environmental protection in the Arctic as now Russia holds the chairmanship of the Arctic Council.

Putin and Kerry agreed that climate change is one of the areas where Russia and the United States have common interests and similar approaches, according to the Kremlin.

