Putin endorses Russia’s national security strategy

Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved the National Security Strategy of the Russian Federation. An executive order to this effect was posted on the official legal information website on Saturday.

"To approve the attached National Security Strategy of the Russian Federation," the document said.

The executive order comes into effect from the date of its signing.

"The implementation of this strategy will contribute to protecting Russia’s people, developing human potential, improving the quality of citizens’ life and their prosperity, strengthening the country’s defense capacity, the unity of cohesion of Russian society, achieving national development goals, increasing the competitiveness and international prestige of the Russian Federation," the document reads.

