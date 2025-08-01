Putin expresses hope for peace talks amid Trump deadline pressure

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that he hoped peace negotiations with Ukraine would continue, though he stressed that Russia's core goals in the conflict remain unchanged.

His comments came just a week before a deadline set by U.S. President Donald Trump, who has warned of new sanctions—potentially extending to countries purchasing Russian energy—if Moscow does not agree to a ceasefire, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

At a meeting in northern Russia with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Putin emphasized the need for “quiet, camera-free” talks and downplayed current progress, attributing dissatisfaction to “inflated expectations.”

Despite peace efforts, Putin said Russian forces are advancing along the entire front and claimed momentum is on Moscow’s side, citing the Defense Ministry’s report that its troops had taken control of Chasiv Yar after a 16-month battle.

Ukraine, however, denies that the town is fully under Russian control.

News.Az